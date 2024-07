Flanco Relocates to SkyTower Bucharest, Romania's tallest building

Flanco Relocates to SkyTower Bucharest, Romania's tallest building. Flanco Retail, one of Romania’s leading retailers of electronic and household appliances, announces the move of its headquarters to SkyTower, the tallest building in the country and a notable sustainable landmark in Bucharest. Starting in July, Flanco occupies the entire 11th floor of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]