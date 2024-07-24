Bucharest Stock Exchange launches new index for energy, utility and financial stocks

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) is set to launch a new index, the Bucharest Exchange Trading Energy Utilities and Financials (BET-EF), on July 29, 2024. This new index will focus on the most prominent sectors in the Romanian capital market, namely energy, utilities, and financials.