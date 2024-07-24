BVB-listed Simtel Team signs RON 66.5 mln contract for photovoltaic plant

BVB-listed Simtel Team signs RON 66.5 mln contract for photovoltaic plant. Simtel Team (BVB: SMTL), a leading Romanian engineering and technology company specializing in renewable energy, has announced the signing of a significant contract worth RON 66.5 million (EUR 13.4 mln) excluding VAT with a company in the metallurgical industry. Under this agreement, Simtel (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]