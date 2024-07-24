US group Sage Geosystems will help ELCEN explore geothermal heating for Bucharest

US group Sage Geosystems will help ELCEN explore geothermal heating for Bucharest. Electrocentrale Bucuresti (ELCEN), the state company that provides heat for Bucharest's residents, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sage Geosystems, a US-based company specializing in geothermal energy technologies. This partnership aims to conduct a feasibility study on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]