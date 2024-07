President promulgates law increasing bear culling quota in Romania

President promulgates law increasing bear culling quota in Romania. Romanian president Klaus Iohannis signed into law the legislative project that raises the hunting quota for the brown bear to almost 500 from the current 220. Promoted as a measure to control overpopulation and prevent further bear attacks, the MPs passed the bill last week, following the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]