July 24, 2024

Animest: Bucharest animation festival invites the public to rediscover the city
Jul 24, 2024

Animest: Bucharest animation festival invites the public to rediscover the city.

Animest, the international animation festival, aims to encourage its audience to rediscover the city and “reconnect to its vibration and rhythm.” The festival is scheduled to take place in Bucharest between October 4 and October 13. Street Spirit (Fade Out), Urban Discipline, Overpass (...)

US' Fluor Corporation And RoPower Sign FEED 2 Contract For Project Development US-held Fluor Corporation and RoPower, the project company for the small modular reactor project on Wednewsday signed an agreement for the second phase of the studies to build the SMRs in Doicesti, called Front-End Engineering and Design Phase 2 (FEED 2).

Car Auction Platform Direktcar.ro Launches In Romania Direktcar.ro, an auto auction platform Romanians can use to buy or sell cars from wherever they are and five times faster than in any other way, is launching on the Romanian market, the company officials said in a statement. The investment in the development and launch of the platform stands (...)

Certinvest Launches Fourth Fund In 10 Months Certinvest, the first independent fund manager in Romania, has announced the launch of FIA Certinvest Sector Focus, an alternative investment fund for retail investors. The fund uses an active diversified allocation strategy targeting economy sectors with global growth potential.

Fitch Ratings Assigns Digi Communication IDF Rating Of ‘BB', Stable Outlook Telecommunications operator Digi Communications (DIGI.RO) on Thursday announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange that Fitch Ratings had assigned it a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BB’ and the outlook was stable.

New Retail Park On Valea Prahovei In Sinaia Imo Invest Total is inaugurating Sinaia Plaza on Thursday, the first retail center built from scratch on Valea Prahovei, which comes with a supermarket – Mega Image, and three restaurants, plus several other stores.

Bucharest's District 6 starts installing small houses for stray cats The first houses for stray cats, created through a participatory budgeting project, were installed by Bucharest's District 6 City Hall. In total, four houses were placed in the district. Local residents say that the cats previously lived in the basements of a building. A month ago, the local (...)

 


