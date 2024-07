Romanian Ice Cream Maker Cicom Budgets 11% Higher Turnover for 2024

Romanian Ice Cream Maker Cicom Budgets 11% Higher Turnover for 2024. Cicom, a top five ice cream producer in Romania, for 2024 has budgeted RON89.5 million turnover, up 11% from 2023, thus continuing the upward trend of recent years. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]