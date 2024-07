Romania Airports Register 11.8 Million Passengers in H1/2024, Up 5% from H1/2023

Local airports continued to witness growth and in the first six months of 2024 recorded 11.8 million passengers, a 5% advance from the same period of 2023, in line with data provided by the Romanian Airport Association. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]