Ebm-papst Automotive & Drives Romania Sees 2023 Turnover Rise 14% in 2023 YOY

Ebm-papst Automotive & Drives Romania Sees 2023 Turnover Rise 14% in 2023 YOY. Ebm-papst Automotive & Drives Romania, present locally since 2017, with a plant in Oradea, part of German group Ebm-papst, a world leader in the production of electrical engines and ventilators, in 2023 registered turnover worth RON350 million, up 14% from 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]