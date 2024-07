Germany’s Anton Häring Invests EUR60M in Car Parts Plant in Siret

Germany’s Anton Häring Invests EUR60M in Car Parts Plant in Siret. German car parts supplier Anton Häring is set to invest EUR60 million in the next three years to build a plant in the industrial park of Siret locality, Suceava county, where 600 people will be employed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]