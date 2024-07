Simtel Team Signs RON66.5M Contract For Photovoltaic Power Plant

Simtel Team Signs RON66.5M Contract For Photovoltaic Power Plant. Engineering and technology company Simtel Team (SMTL.RO, the national leader in the field of renewable energy, signed a RON66.5 million contract (excluding VAT) with a metallurgical industry customer, it announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]