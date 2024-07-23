 
Romaniapress.com

July 23, 2024

ELCEN Signs MoU With US Firm Sage Geosystems For Use Of Geothermal Resources In Bucharest's Heating System
Jul 23, 2024

Electricity and heat producer Electrocentrale Bucharest (ELCEN) on Tuesday (July 23) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sage Geosystems Incorporated, a US company that develops technologies for harnessing and storing geothermal energy.

