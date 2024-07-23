Arggo Software Development & Consulting To Pay RON2M Worth Of Dividends To Its Shareholders In 2024

Arggo Software Development & Consulting To Pay RON2M Worth Of Dividends To Its Shareholders In 2024. Arggo Software Development & Consulting, a Romanian company specialized in providing consulting, digitization services and software solutions, with a turnover of RON32.4 million in 2023, will pay RON2 million worth of dividends to its shareholders in 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]