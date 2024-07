Bright Distribution's 2023 Turnover Down 45% YoY To RON51M

Bright Distribution's 2023 Turnover Down 45% YoY To RON51M. Bright Distribution SRL, an IT&C equipment distributor and solutions provider, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON50.6 million, down 45% on the year, as per finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]