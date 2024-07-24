Romanian president will be in Paris for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games



Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis travels to Paris this week to attend the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on Friday, July 26. According to the agenda made public by the Romanian Presidency, Iohannis will also participate in the reception offered by the French leader Emmanuel (...)