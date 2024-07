Car Auction Platform Direktcar.ro Launches In Romania

Car Auction Platform Direktcar.ro Launches In Romania. Direktcar.ro, an auto auction platform Romanians can use to buy or sell cars from wherever they are and five times faster than in any other way, is launching on the Romanian market, the company officials said in a statement. The investment in the development and launch of the platform stands (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]