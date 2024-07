Fitch Ratings Assigns Digi Communications IDR Rating Of ‘BB’, Stable Outlook

Fitch Ratings Assigns Digi Communications IDR Rating Of ‘BB’, Stable Outlook. Telecommunications operator Digi Communications (DIGI.RO) on Thursday announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange that Fitch Ratings had assigned it a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BB’ and the outlook was stable. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]