US’ Fluor Corporation And RoPower Sign FEED 2 Contract For Project Development. US-held Fluor Corporation and RoPower, the project company for the small modular reactor project on Wednewsday signed an agreement for the second phase of the studies to build the SMRs in Doicesti, called Front-End Engineering and Design Phase 2 (FEED 2). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]