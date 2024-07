Orange Romania sees 7.7% revenue drop in the first half of 2024

Orange Romania, the biggest telecom group in the market, has reported consolidated revenues of EUR 699 million for the first six months of this year, representing a 7.7% decrease compared to the same period in 2023. The company didn't mention the factors that led to the revenue decline.