Liberty Galati steel mill in Romania to restart blast furnace amid rising demand

Liberty Galati steel mill in Romania to restart blast furnace amid rising demand. Liberty Galati, Romania's biggest steel mill, has announced plans to restart its Blast Furnace No.5 following a short stoppage, driven by robust demand for its plate and coated products. The furnace, the only one still operational on the industrial site, was turned off in early June due to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]