Romanian births in Germany up nearly tenfold over two decades

Romanian births in Germany up nearly tenfold over two decades. Over the past 24 years, more than 154,000 children born to Romanian parents were registered in Germany, according to data from Germany's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) obtained by Ziarul Financiar. In 2023 alone, 14,388 children were born to Romanian mothers in Germany, representing (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]