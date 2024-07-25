Turkish Bozankaya gets new EUR 20 mln contract from Timi?oara City Hall

Turkish Bozankaya gets new EUR 20 mln contract from Timi?oara City Hall. The Timi?oara City Hall has awarded a contract to Turkish manufacturer Bozankaya for the purchase of 33 new trolleybuses valued at approximately EUR 19.8 million. The order includes eight 12-meter trolleybuses with batteries and twenty-five 18-meter articulated trolleybuses, funded through (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]