Turkish Bozankaya gets new EUR 20 mln contract from Timi?oara City Hall
Jul 25, 2024
The Timi?oara City Hall has awarded a contract to Turkish manufacturer Bozankaya for the purchase of 33 new trolleybuses valued at approximately EUR 19.8 million. The order includes eight 12-meter trolleybuses with batteries and twenty-five 18-meter articulated trolleybuses, funded through (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]