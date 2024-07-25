Fitch assigns Romanian telco Digi first-time 'BB' rating with stable outlook

Fitch assigns Romanian telco Digi first-time 'BB' rating with stable outlook. Fitch Ratings has assigned a first-time Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' to Romanian telecom group Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI) with a stable outlook. This rating reflects Digi's strong market positions in Romania's fixed-line and mobile segments, its growing geographic (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]