Crayon Romania 2023 Turnover Up 42% To over RON191.2M

Crayon Romania 2023 Turnover Up 42% To over RON191.2M. Crayon Romania, a company specializing in professional IT services and software license resale, part of Norwegian group Crayon, ended 2023 with turnover worth above RON191.2 million (almost EUR38.5 million), up 42% from the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]