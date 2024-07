Law Firm PeliPartners Assists WDP in Acquiring over 135,000 Sqms of Logistic Spaces and Land Plots in EUR110M Deal

Law Firm PeliPartners Assists WDP in Acquiring over 135,000 Sqms of Logistic Spaces and Land Plots in EUR110M Deal. Law firm PeliPartners has assisted WDP, a major logistic space developer in Romania, in acquiring a portfolio that includes 136,374 square meters of logistic spaces and a land plot of over 300,000 square meters, in a EUR110 million deal. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]