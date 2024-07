Vodafone Romania Reports 6.6 Million Mobile Telephony Clients for Q1 of Fiscal Year 2025

Vodafone Romania Reports 6.6 Million Mobile Telephony Clients for Q1 of Fiscal Year 2025. Vodafone, a major player on the local IT&C market, part of the British group of the same name, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended in June, reported a number of 6.570 million clients for the mobile telephony service, from 8.6 million a year ago. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]