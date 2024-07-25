Lenovo Romania: Local PC Market Down to around 920,000 Units in 2023, Set to Reach 1 Million-Unit Threshold in 2024



PC sales on the Romanian market in 2023 revolved around 920,000 units, down from 2022, when 980,000 units were sold, in line with IDC data, on the uncertain economic and political context, but also as many of digitalization projects via PNRR funds did not materialize.