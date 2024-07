Turkey’s Martur Automotive Hits RON1B Turnover, Up 12%, with Oarja Plant

Turkey's Martur Automotive Hits RON1B Turnover, Up 12%, with Oarja Plant. Automotive seating systems producer Martur Automotive Seating and Interiors, controlled by Turkey's Martur, which built a plant from scratch in Oarja, Arges county, reached RON1 billion turnover last year, up 12%.