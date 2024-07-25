Adobe Romania reaches 1200 employees and continues organic growth by attracting new projects in the local development and research center



Adobe Romania reaches 1200 employees and continues organic growth by attracting new projects in the local development and research center.

While the IT sector is marked by discussions about layoffs, Adobe Romania, the company's largest center in Europe focused on software product development, continues to expand its team in Romania and offer attractive salary and extra-salary benefits for IT specialists of all levels. During this (...)