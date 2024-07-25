 
July 25, 2024

MerchantPro Compass: The local eCommerce market resumes its upward trend with +12% in the second quarter
MerchantPro Compass: The local eCommerce market resumes its upward trend with +12% in the second quarter.

Analysis conducted by MerchantPro - the local SaaS solutions platform for e-Commerce - on data recorded by active online stores in both 2024 and the first half of last year, shows a sales increase of over 9% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year. The positive dynamics (...)

Pharmacy Chain Remedium Farm Close To RON300M Revenue In 2023 Remedium Farm, a 32-pharmacy chain in Cluj County, held by pharmacist Viorica Garvea, has increased revenue by 17% to RON294 million in 2023, Finance Ministry data show.

Cristian Stoenica Takes Reigns Of Metro Convenience Romania Metro has appointed Cristian Stoenica franchise director and member of the board of directors of Metro Convenience Romania, the operator of LaDoiPasi Extra brand, a franchise format for urban areas, currently being trialed.

Finance Ministry Raises RON1.87B From Banks On July 25 Romania's Finance Ministry has raised RON1.87 billion from banks on Thursday (July 25), after reopening a bond issue due in January 2026, instead of the scheduled RON600 million, at an annual average yield of 6.02%.

OMV Petrom Shareholders Approve Distribution Of Special Dividend OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) shareholders during a meeting on Thursday, July 25, approved the allocation of a special dividend – the third such dividend after those distributed in 2023 and 2022, in gross amount of RON0.03 per share.

Carrefour Inaugurates New Rebranded And Remodeled Hypermarket From Cora Retailer Carrefour is inaugurating a new rebranded and remodeled hypermarket of those it got from Cora, in the Supernova shopping center on Soseaua Alexandriei in Bucharest.

Allianz-Tiriac Becomes Official Insurer of Romanian Athletes at Paris Olympic Games Allianz-Tiriac Asigurari, part of German group Allianz and the representative in Romania of the world’s most valuable insurance brand, is the official insurer of Romanian athletes and of the delegation of the Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Auchan Expands ATAC Hiper Discount Network With Fifth Store, In Galati French-held retailer Auchan is opening a new store under the ATAC Hiper Discount format in Galati on Thursday, after having opened other such stores in Brasov, Ploiesti, Timisoara and Targu Mures.

 


