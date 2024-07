Romanian startup Dwellii launches premium pre-built modular homes, that can be assembled in one day

Romanian startup Dwellii launches premium pre-built modular homes, that can be assembled in one day. Investment of €500,000, 7 different models, prices starting from €1,300/sqm Dual launch on Romanian and German markets Target audience: individuals and tourism investors Dwellii, a new player in the premium modular home market, introduces a unique concept in Romania: homes designed by top