UEFA sanctions Romanian Football Federation for supporters’ discriminatory behavior at EURO 2024

UEFA sanctions Romanian Football Federation for supporters’ discriminatory behavior at EURO 2024. The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has sanctioned the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) “for the racist and discriminatory behavior of its supporters.” The fine amounts to EUR 40,000 and is accompanied by a ban from selling tickets to away supporters for the Federation’s (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]