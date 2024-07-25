Romanian athlete barred from Paris Olympics after court upholds doping ban

Romanian athlete barred from Paris Olympics after court upholds doping ban. Team Romania dropped to 106 representatives at the Paris Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport partially upheld a ban imposed on athlete Florentina Iu?co by the World Anti-Doping Agency, or WADA. Iu?co tested positive for furosemide, a banned diuretic, in April 2023. The analysis (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]