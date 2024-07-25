Romanian PM promises visa-free travel to the US, full Schengen membership by end of 2024

Romanian PM promises visa-free travel to the US, full Schengen membership by end of 2024. Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu recently promised that by the end of this year, Romanians will be able to travel to the United States without visas. He also said that Romania will have a dual citizenship agreement with Spain and that the country will be fully integrated into the Schengen Area in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]