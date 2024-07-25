Exorigo Upos analysis: Western Europe leads the e-commerce market by far with 80% compared to 55% in Eastern Europe



Western European shoppers spend an average of €85 per transaction, while Eastern European consumers spend €55 A significant portion of the elderly population is online shopping in Western Europe, while in Eastern Europe, most online shoppers are young Eastern European shoppers are more (...)