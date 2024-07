Allianz-Tiriac Becomes Official Insurer of Romanian Athletes at Paris Olympic Games

Allianz-Tiriac Becomes Official Insurer of Romanian Athletes at Paris Olympic Games. Allianz-Tiriac Asigurari, part of German group Allianz and the representative in Romania of the world’s most valuable insurance brand, is the official insurer of Romanian athletes and of the delegation of the Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]