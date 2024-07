Auchan Expands ATAC Hiper Discount Network With Fifth Store, In Galati

Auchan Expands ATAC Hiper Discount Network With Fifth Store, In Galati. French-held retailer Auchan is opening a new store under the ATAC Hiper Discount format in Galati on Thursday, after having opened other such stores in Brasov, Ploiesti, Timisoara and Targu Mures. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]