OMV Petrom Shareholders Approve Distribution Of Special Dividend

OMV Petrom Shareholders Approve Distribution Of Special Dividend. OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) shareholders during a meeting on Thursday, July 25, approved the allocation of a special dividend – the third such dividend after those distributed in 2023 and 2022, in gross amount of RON0.03 per share. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]