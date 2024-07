Pharmacy Chain Remedium Farm Close To RON300M Revenue In 2023

Pharmacy Chain Remedium Farm Close To RON300M Revenue In 2023. Remedium Farm, a 32-pharmacy chain in Cluj County, held by pharmacist Viorica Garvea, has increased revenue by 17% to RON294 million in 2023, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]