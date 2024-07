Finance Ministry Raises RON1.87B From Banks On July 25

Finance Ministry Raises RON1.87B From Banks On July 25. Romania's Finance Ministry has raised RON1.87 billion from banks on Thursday (July 25), after reopening a bond issue due in January 2026, instead of the scheduled RON600 million, at an annual average yield of 6.02%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]