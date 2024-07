Romanian Hidroelectrica begins testing on upgraded hydropower unit

Romanian Hidroelectrica begins testing on upgraded hydropower unit. Romanian power group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) has reached a significant milestone in its modernization project for the Stejaru Hydropower Plant, one of its biggest production units with an installed capacity of 210 MW. On July 24, the upgraded Hydroelectric Unit No. 5 (HA5), with a capacity (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]