Contract for units 3 and 4 at Cernavoda nuclear power plant to be signed by October



A consortium comprising two American companies, one Italian, and one Canadian is set to submit a bid for the crucial contract regarding Units 3 and 4 at Romania's Cernavod? Nuclear Power Plant. Energy minister Sebastian Burduja announced that state-controlled nuclear power producer (...)