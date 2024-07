Patria Bank secures EUR 25 mln loan from European Investment Bank

Patria Bank secures EUR 25 mln loan from European Investment Bank. Romanian lender Patria Bank (BVB: PBK) has secured a EUR 25 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) under the Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) program. This initial tranche is part of a total of EUR 50 million approved by EIB to support small and medium-sized (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]