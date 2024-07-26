Vodafone loses 2 million mobile clients in Romania in one year, mostly prepaid, but revenue per user increases



Vodafone loses 2 million mobile clients in Romania in one year, mostly prepaid, but revenue per user increases.

Vodafone Romania, a key player in the local telecom sector and part of the British Vodafone Group, recorded 6.57 million mobile service customers at the end of June 2024, down from 8.6 million a year ago and 9.6 million in June 2022, according to the parent group’s quarterly report. The (...)