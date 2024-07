Linde Gaz Romania Sees 2023 Profit Rise by around 52% To RON366.3M

Linde Gaz Romania Sees 2023 Profit Rise by around 52% To RON366.3M. Linde Gaz Romania, the local subsidiary of German-US industrial group Linde Plc, in 2023 reached turnover worth RON1.087 billion (EUR219.8 million), down around 5% from 2022, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]