MMM Autoparts Returns to Profit in 2023. MMM Autoparts, a producer of hoses for the automotive industry and the local subsidiary of Spain’s MMM Group, for 2023 reported turnover of RON263.5 million (EUR47.8 million), 22.6% higher than in 2022, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]