Preh Romania Narrows Down Losses in 2023 To almost RON21.3M. Car parts producer Preh Romania, a supplier to Porsche, Mercedes or Tesla, in 2023 registered turnover worth RON1.388 billion (EUR280.7 million), slightly up, by 0.65% from 2022, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]