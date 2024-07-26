Romania spent only 8% of EU-backed Recovery and Resilience Facility funds
Romania has spent the equivalent of 8 out of 100 euros from the EU-backed National Recovery and Resilience Plan, or PNRR, a set of preferential loans and grants given to EU members to boost their post-pandemic economic recovery, according to Ziarul Financiar. The PNRR has two main components: (...)
