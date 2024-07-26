 
Romaniapress.com

July 26, 2024

Romania’s long-distance trail Via Transilvanica on TIME’s 2024 list of world’s greatest places
Jul 26, 2024

Romania’s long-distance trail Via Transilvanica on TIME’s 2024 list of world’s greatest places.

Via Transilvanica, Romania's longest hiking trail, has been included on the 2024 list of the world's greatest places compiled by TIME magazine. The trail, crossing the country from Putna Monastery to Drobeta-Turnu Severin, was inaugurated in 2022. The 1,400 km Via Transilvanica trail connects (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian state airline Tarom foresees profit in 2024, the first time since 2007 Tarom, the state-owned Romanian airline, estimates that it will register a net profit of RON 278 million (EUR 55.9 million) in 2024, after losses of RON 99.4 million (EUR 20 million) in 2023, according to this year’s revenue and expenditure budget. The company has been losing money since 2007. (...)

Dacia and Ford car factories in Romania up production Dacia and Ford produced 292,378 cars in Romania in the first six months of the year, an increase of 8.66% compared to the same period in 2023, when 269,088 units were produced, according to data published on Friday by ACAROM – the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association cited by (...)

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu talks Schengen with Hungay's Viktor Orban Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu met with Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban on Friday, July 26. The main discussion topics were the Budapest–Bucharest high-speed train and Romania’s full accession to the Schengen Area. "Today I had a pragmatic discussion with the prime minister of (...)

Flag Carrier Tarom Plans To Return To Profit In 2024 Flag carrier Tarom set out to attain RON278 million profit in 2024 compared with a RON99 million loss in 2023, its spending and revenue budget published by the Finance Ministry shows.

World Bank approves EUR 600 mln loan to Romania The Executive Directors of the World Bank Group have approved a Development Policy Loan for Romania amounting to EUR 599.1 million, with a dual focus on economic and environmental sustainability. The loan will allow Romania to make reforms aimed at strengthening the country's fiscal (...)

Indulge in the ultimate luxury: Live cooking stanchions at JW Marriott Bucharest's legendary Sunday Brunch Savor chef-crafted masterpieces at live stations while enjoying the beats of our live DJ. For over 20 years, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel has been the top brunch spot in Bucharest. Every Sunday from 12:30 PM, JW Steakhouse offers a gourmet haven with an extensive menu featuring USDA (...)

European Commission scolds Romania over incorrect implementation of landfill waste regulations The European Commission decided on Thursday, July 25, to send Romania a reasoned opinion for incorrectly implementing Directive 1999/31/EC on landfill waste and the Waste Framework Directive (Directive 2008/98/EC), according to a press release from the EC. The landfill waste directive sets (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |