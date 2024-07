Romania Car Output Up 8.6% in H1/2024 To 292,378 Units

Romania Car Output Up 8.6% in H1/2024 To 292,378 Units. Romania car production rose by 8.6% in the first six months of 2024 against the year-earlier period, to a total of 292,378 units, of which 169,990 cars were churned out by Automobile Dacia and 122,380 by Ford Otosan, in line with data provided by the country’s carmakers association ACAROM. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]